BANGKOK Jan 19 Thai Pruksa Real Estate's
President and CEO Thongma Vijitpongpun said in a
statement:
* Says aims for 2016 revenue of 52 billion baht ($1.43
billion), up 10.6 percent on year
* Says aims for 2016 presales of 51 billion baht, up 20.3
percent
* Says plans to launch 60-65 new housing projects worth a
combined 50-54 bilion baht
* Sees overall market value of real estate in Bangkok and
surrounding provinces grow 5-10 percent in 2016, worth about 392
billion baht
* Says company plans to spend 14 billion baht to buy land in
2016
($1 = 36.2700 baht)
