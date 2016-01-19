BANGKOK Jan 19 Thai Pruksa Real Estate's President and CEO Thongma Vijitpongpun said in a statement:

* Says aims for 2016 revenue of 52 billion baht ($1.43 billion), up 10.6 percent on year

* Says aims for 2016 presales of 51 billion baht, up 20.3 percent

* Says plans to launch 60-65 new housing projects worth a combined 50-54 bilion baht

* Sees overall market value of real estate in Bangkok and surrounding provinces grow 5-10 percent in 2016, worth about 392 billion baht

* Says company plans to spend 14 billion baht to buy land in 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 36.2700 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)