BANGKOK Thailand Nov 10 Krung Thai Bank president Vorapak Tanyawong in a news conference says:

* cuts 2015 loan growth target to 2.0 percent from 4-5 percent

* expects 2016 loan growth to be in line with GDP growth of about 3 percent

* its non performing loans hit a peak in April and are steady now Further company coverage: (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre)