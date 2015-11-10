CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-China's Kaisa shares leap 87 pct after first earnings report in 2-1/2 years
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
BANGKOK Thailand Nov 10 Krung Thai Bank president Vorapak Tanyawong in a news conference says:
* cuts 2015 loan growth target to 2.0 percent from 4-5 percent
* expects 2016 loan growth to be in line with GDP growth of about 3 percent
* its non performing loans hit a peak in April and are steady now Further company coverage: (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre)
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were cautious on Monday, in line with Asia, as a failure by U.S. President Donald Trump in getting a crucial healthcare bill passed raised concerns about his plans of using fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth. Trump witnessed a stunning political setback on Friday, when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the presid