BANGKOK, Sept 21 Krung Thai Bank :

* The state-run bank said it expected gross non-performing loans at 3.5 percent of lending in the third quarter.

* The bank would set provisions worth 11-12 billion baht ($307.69 million-$335.66 million) on loans to Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI) in the third quarter.

* It expected to fully set aside provisions of loans to SSI in the third quarter, which would not have significant impact on earnings.

* It expected 2015 loan growth of 3 percent, lower than target of 4-6 percent

* Its 2015 net profit is expected to be lower than last year's due to non-performing loans

* It would book Sahaviriya Steel loan as non-performing loan in the third quarter