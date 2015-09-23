BANGKOK, Sept 23 Thailand's Samart I Mobile Pcl :

* The handset distributor expects 2015 revenue to be about 7 billion baht ($193.53 million), close to last year's, Vice President of Product Ditaphon Chantraurai told reporters.

* Keeps handset sales target of 3.4 million for this year versus 1.8 million now.

* In talks with a partner in Myanmar on market expansion and expects to conclude by end-2015. ($1 = 36.1700 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)