BANGKOK Jan 20 Thailand's Land & Houses Pcl said in statement

* Plans to invest 14 billion baht ($385.78 million) this year, half for land purchases and the rest for property for rent.

* Plans to issue up to 12 billion baht of bonds this year.

* Aims for presales of 28 billion baht this year, up 13.4 percent from 2015

($1 = 36.29 baht)