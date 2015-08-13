BRIEF-BancFirst Corp board elected David Rainbolt as Chairman - SEC Filing
* David Rainbolt will continue serving as CEO of company - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n1Wvt2) Further company coverage:
Aug 13 Reserve Bank Of India
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0015 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0017 rupee per 100 rupees for 2025 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0032 rupee per 100 rupees for 2033 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0033 rupee per 100 rupees for 2045 bonds Source text: bit.ly/1f9egSi Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)
* David Rainbolt will continue serving as CEO of company - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n1Wvt2) Further company coverage:
WARSAW, March 24 Poland's central bank said on Friday that foreign-currency loans remain the biggest risk for Polish banks.