Aug 13 Reserve Bank Of India

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0015 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0017 rupee per 100 rupees for 2025 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0032 rupee per 100 rupees for 2033 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0033 rupee per 100 rupees for 2045 bonds Source text: bit.ly/1f9egSi Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)