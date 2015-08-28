Aug 28 Reserve Bank Of India

* RBI accepts 36 bids for 19.96 billion rupees out of 140 bids for 76.47 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 99.67 percent on 16 bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI accepts 73 bids for 59.89 billion rupees out of 167 bids for 171 billion rupees received at 2025 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 91.47 percent on 15 bids at 2025 bond auction

* RBI accepts 60 bids for 29.92 billion rupees out of 118 bids for 75.66 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 6.62 percent on 6 bids at 2033 bond auction

* RBI accepts 68 bids for 29.98 billion rupees out of 173 bids for 97.31 billion rupees received at 2045 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 47.39 percent on 9 bids at 2045 bond auction Source text: bit.ly/1NLj0f7 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)