Sept 14 Alcoa Inc
* Says will commercialize its Micromilltm technology,
working with the Danieli group
* Says Danieli to license Alcoa's intellectual property
associated with manufacturing advanced micromill products
* Says Co, Danieli will work toward agreement to sell
micromill equipment and license the patented micromill
technology
* Says Alcoa will grant danieli exclusive rights to sell
micromill equipment for a limited period of time
* Companies will work to license micromill alloys to
potential customers globally, initially targeting europe,
southamerica, southeast asia
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: