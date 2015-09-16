UPDATE 2-Apple sends warning to banks with Australian mobile payments decision
* Banks wanted access to Apple's contactless payment technology
Sept 16 Sept 16 Amgen Inc :
* Amgen and Xencor announce strategic collaboration in cancer immunotherapy and inflammation
* Says Xencor to receive $45 million upfront payment, up to $1.7 billion in clinical, regulatory and sales milestone payments in total for 6 programs
* Says collaboration combines co's proprietary antibodies, Xencor's XmAb bispecific antibody platform to develop new therapeutic candidates
* Says collaboration includes Xencor's pre-clinical CD38 bispecific T cell engager for multiple myeloma
* Amgen will be fully responsible For pre-clinical and clinical development and commercialization worldwide
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780))
* Banks wanted access to Apple's contactless payment technology
March 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.