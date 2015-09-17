Sept 17 Advaxis Inc :

* Says Axalimogene Filolisbac showed 38.5 percent 12-month survival in patients with persistent/recurrent metastatic cervical cancer

* Says evaluation of safety data showed grade 1 or 2 adverse events occurred in 19 out of 26 patients

* Says four patients experienced grade 3 adverse event and one patient experienced a grade 4 adverse event

* Submitted study design to FDA for phase 3 study evaluating safety,efficacy of Axalimogene Filolisbac in high-risk,locally advanced cervical cancer

* Planned phase 3 trial to be conducted in collaboration with GOG Foundation Inc and is intended to begin enrollment by end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: