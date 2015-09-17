UPDATE 2-Toshiba's Westinghouse to file for Chapter 11 -Japan govt
* Toshiba board approved filing at board meeting - Nikkei Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns (Recasts with Japan government comment)
Sept 17 Advaxis Inc :
* Says Axalimogene Filolisbac showed 38.5 percent 12-month survival in patients with persistent/recurrent metastatic cervical cancer
* Says evaluation of safety data showed grade 1 or 2 adverse events occurred in 19 out of 26 patients
* Says four patients experienced grade 3 adverse event and one patient experienced a grade 4 adverse event
* Submitted study design to FDA for phase 3 study evaluating safety,efficacy of Axalimogene Filolisbac in high-risk,locally advanced cervical cancer
* Planned phase 3 trial to be conducted in collaboration with GOG Foundation Inc and is intended to begin enrollment by end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba board approved filing at board meeting - Nikkei Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns (Recasts with Japan government comment)
March 28 Signet Jewelers Ltd has been hit with a securities fraud class action lawsuit, accusing the retailer of failing to disclose facts regarding sexual harassment allegations against executives at its Sterling Jewelers unit, court documents showed.