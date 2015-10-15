GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks, bond yields fall show investor caution
* Gold hits one-week high; oil steadies as Libya output rebounds
Oct 15 NBCUniversal:
* Says NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises unveils Seeso, a new streaming comedy channel, set to debut in January 2016
* Says the ad-free subscription service from NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises offers original and library TV and film content for $3.99 a month
* Says Seeso will offer subscribers a stream of comedy programming updated with new content every day
* Karyopharm -expanded partnership to bring machine-learning technology and targeted risk-based monitoring techniques to clinical oncology trials