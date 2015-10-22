Oct 22 Nasdaq Inc :
* Reports record third quarter 2015 non-GAAP results
* Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.88
* Q3 net revenue was $529 million, up 6 percent
year-over-year
* Q3 GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.80
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $526.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On organic basis, excluding impact of foreign exchange
rates, acquisitions, revenues increased 9 percent
* Says co's "capital strategy will continue to evaluate all
investment and capital return opportunities"
* Says subsidiary, the NASDAQ Private Market LLC, has
acquired SecondMarket Solutions Inc
* Says SecondMarket will be integrated into NASDAQ private
market
* Says entire SecondMarket team has joined NASDAQ Private
Market as result of acquisition
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: