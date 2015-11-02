Nov 2 AIG
* Q3 after-tax operating income $0.52 per share; q3 net loss
$0.18 per share on reported basis
* Book value per share, excluding AOCI and DTA, at end of q3
was $61.91, versus $62.22 at Q2 end
* Q3 property casualty combined ratio 102.7 percent versus
98.8 percent in Q2
* Q3 property casualty net premiums written $5.20 billion
versus $5.51 billion last year
* Q3 operating results decreased due to lower income on
hedge fund
investments,lower income on assets marked to fair value through
earnings
* Says further staff reductions are anticipated in 2016
* Says restructuring initiatives will focus on
organizational simplification, operational efficiency, and
business rationalization
* Says restructuring initiatives expected to generate
pre-tax annualized savings of about $0.4 billion to $0.5 billion
when fully implemented
* Says restructuring initiatives expected to result in
pre-tax restructuring, other costs of about $0.5 billion
* Says pre-tax restructuring costs includes about $0.3
billion employee severance, one-time termination benefits
* Says Q3 results include about $274 million of pre-tax
restructuring, other costs, with remainder expected to be
recognized through 2017
* Says on November 2, 2015, AIG's board of directors
declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share
* Says "remain committed to achieving our three financial
targets through 2017"
* To continue to proactively manage capital by using
remaining $2.9 billion repurchase authorization to return
capital to shareholders
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $14.22
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)