Nov 2 Axovant Sciences Ltd :
* Q2 net loss $0.12 per share
* Says expanded RVT-101 development program to include phase
2b study for treatment of dementia with lewy bodies
* Says acquired global rights to Nelotanserin from Roivant
Sciences Ltd
* Says Axovant acquired the rights from RSL for an upfront
payment of $4.8 million
* Says Arena Pharmaceuticals, GMBH eligible for future
payments from Axovant of up to $101.5 million in total
* Arena to supply finished drug product to co from Arena's
qualified manufacturing facility in Switzerland for 15 percent
of net sales
* Says intends to initiate two clinical studies with
Nelotanserin in the first quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
