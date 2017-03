Nov 4 XPO Logistics Inc :

* Q3 GAAP net loss per share $0.94

* Q3 non-GAAP net loss per share $0.15

* Q3 total gross revenue $2.36 billion versus 662.5 million year ago

* Says appoints Tony Brooks as President of less-than-truckload business

* Says issues full year 2016 target for adjusted EBITDA of at least $1.25 billion

* Says issues full year 2018 target for adjusted EBITDA of at least $1.7 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $2.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: