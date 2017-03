Nov 4 FireEye Inc :

* Q3 revenue $165.6 million up 45 percent; Q3 GAAP net loss per share $0.88; Q3 non-GAAP net loss per share $0.37

* Q3 billings $210.6 million, up 28 percent

* Sees FY 2015 total billings of $780 million to $800 million; sees FY 2015 operating margin of negative 38 to negative 39 percent of revenue

* Sees FY 2015 net loss per share of $1.61 to $1.63; sees FY 2015 gross margin of 72 to 73 percent of revenue

* Sees positive cash flow from operations in FY 2015

