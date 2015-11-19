Nov 19 GAP Inc :
* Q3 reported earnings per share $0.61
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* Says updated adjusted earnings per share guidance for FY
2015 to be in the range of $2.38 to $2.42
* Says at end of Q3, inventory dollars per store were down 4
percent on a year-over-year basis
* Says at end of Q4, expects inventory dollars per store to
be about flat versus a decline of 6 percent last year
* Says for fiscal year 2015, the company continues to expect
capital spending to be about $800 million
* Says expects its adjusted operating margin to be about
10.5 percent in fiscal year 2015
* Says with challenging q3 "behind us, we are sharply
focused on holiday execution across all channels"
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $3.92
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
