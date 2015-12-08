BRIEF-Great Elm Capital to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 mln of stock
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
Dec 8 Alphabet
* Says is exploring bringing google fiber to los angeles and chicago
* Says also exploring possibility of bringing google fiber to nine additional markets
* Q4 environmental services revenue $2.9 million versus $4.1 million last year