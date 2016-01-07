Jan 7 Ford Motor Co :

* Restates earnings for each year from 2011 to 2014 and first nine month of 2015 due to pension reporting change

* Raises 2015 pretax profit outlook to a range of $10 billion to $11 billion, up $1.5 billion due to switch to mark-to-market on pension plans

* Shows improved operating profit with pension reporting change, particularly in North America and Europe

* Says it joins about 50 companies using U.S. GAAP accounting to switch to mark-to-market for pension reporting

* Says change will make it easier to compare performance with U.S., global competitors

* Says company pretax profit rises by $1.22 billion for first nine months of 2015

* Says pretax profit rises by $1 billion for 2014, by $1.49 billion for 2013; by $981 million for 2012; by $606 million for 2011

* Global operating profit margin for first nine months 2015 rises to 7.1 percent from 5.9 percent

* Operating profit margin in North America first nine months 2015 rises to 10.9 percent from 9.9 percent

* Year 2015 profit margin in North America to be 1 percent higher due to pension reporting change

