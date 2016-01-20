BRIEF-Allergan says it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study
* Announced it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study, using Allergan's Cenicriviroc
Jan 20 FireEye Inc :
* Says Q4 total billings, total revenue and non-GAAP loss per share are expected to be within previously-issued guidance ranges
* Says expects positive operating cash flow in range of $7 million to $9 million for Q4
* Says "expect we can grow billings organically by 20 percent and achieve positive free cash flow for 2016"
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $186.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announces the acquisition of privately-held iSIGHT Partners
* Former iSIGHT shareholders have opportunity to earn additional $75 million cash, equity upon achievement of threat intelligence bookings target
* Says transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to FireEye's 2016 operating income and cash flow
* Says will pay about $200 million in cash to the former iSIGHT shareholders for 100 percent of the outstanding shares of iSIGHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study, using Allergan's Cenicriviroc
HOUSTON/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, April 18 In the scorching heat of the Caribbean Sea, workers in scuba suits scrub crude oil by hand from the hull of the Caspian Galaxy, a tanker so filthy it can't set sail in international waters.