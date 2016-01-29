BRIEF-Vanfund Urban Investment and Development sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 mln yuan to 5 mln yuan
April 17 Vanfund Urban Investment and Development Co Ltd :
Jan 29 FCMB Group PLC :
* Reports profit after tax for period ended Sept. 30, 2015 of 1.87 billion naira versus 22.13 billion naira last year
* Reports net interest income for period ended Sept. 30, 2015 of 48.71 billion naira versus 72.63 billion naira Source text: bit.ly/1SoYy5P Further company coverage:
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 30 million yuan to 39 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (16.5 million yuan)