Feb 24 Target Corp

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations $2.31; Q4 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $1.52; Q4 sales $21.63 billion versus $21.75 billion

* Q4 digital channel sales increased 34 percent

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per share of $5.20 to $5.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19; FY earnings per share view $5.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fourth quarter comparable sales increased 1.9 percent

* Sees Q1 2016 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per share of $1.15 to $1.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.54, revenue view $21.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S