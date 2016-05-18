May 18 American Eagle Outfitters Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 consolidated comparable sales up 6 percent versus 7
percent increase last year
* Q1 total net revenue $749.4 million versus $699.5 million
last year
* Q2 ending inventory at cost is expected to be about flat
* Total merchandise inventories at end of Q1 up slightly to
$334 million
* Continues to expect capital expenditures to be $160
million to $170 million for FY 2016
* Based on anticipated low single digit increase in comp
sales, sees Q2 earnings per share to be about $0.20 to $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $731.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
