May 19 Wal Mart Stores Inc

* Q1 Walmart U.S. net sales $73.30 billion versus $70.25 billion

* Q1 Walmart international net sales $28.08 billion versus $30.28 billion

* Q1 Sam's Club net sales $13.61 billion versus $13.48 billion

* Q1 Walmart U.S. comparable store sales (without fuel) up 1 percent

* Q1 Sam's Club comparable store sales (without fuel) up 0.1 percent

* Q1 total U.S. comparable store sales (without fuel) up 0.8 percent

* Q1 consolidated net sales up 3.9 percent on constant currency basis