Dec 2 (Reuters) -

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc says Q3 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.35; Q3 earnings per share $0.38; Q3 total revenue $919.1 million versus $854.3 million; Q3 comparable sales up 9 percent

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc says appointed Jay Schottenstein Chief Executive Officer effective immediately

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc says Schottenstein will continue in role as Executive Chairman of board

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc says total merchandise inventories at Q3 end rose 2 percent to $480 million

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc sees Q4 earnings per share $0.40-$0.42 excluding items; sees mid single-digit increase in Q4 comparable sales

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc continues to see FY 2015 capital expenditure about $150 million; sees FY 2016 capital spending of $150 million-$175 million

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc says "the holiday season is off to a solid start, and we are optimistic as we look ahead"

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $927.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: