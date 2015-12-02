Dec 2 (Reuters) -
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc says Q3 earnings per share
from continuing operations $0.35; Q3 earnings per share $0.38;
Q3 total revenue $919.1 million versus $854.3 million; Q3
comparable sales up 9 percent
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc says appointed Jay
Schottenstein Chief Executive Officer effective immediately
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc says Schottenstein will
continue in role as Executive Chairman of board
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc says total merchandise
inventories at Q3 end rose 2 percent to $480 million
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc sees Q4 earnings per share
$0.40-$0.42 excluding items; sees mid single-digit increase in
Q4 comparable sales
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc continues to see FY 2015
capital expenditure about $150 million; sees FY 2016 capital
spending of $150 million-$175 million
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc says "the holiday season is
off to a solid start, and we are optimistic as we look ahead"
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $927.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: