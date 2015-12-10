BRIEF-Pure Energy Minerals announces non-brokered private placement
* Pure Energy Minerals announces non-brokered private placement
Dec 10 Wal Mart Stores Inc
* Wal mart stores inc says introduced 'Walmart Pay' for customers to pay with their smartphones in walmart stores
* Mobile payment feature to be introduced in select stores beginning dec with nationwide launch to be complete by first half next year
* Mobile payment feature to be introduced in select stores beginning dec with nationwide launch to be complete by first half next year
* Nimble Storage -on March 24, David Ettel filed putative securities class action complaint in U.S. District court against co, individual members of board