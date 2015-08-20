UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 20 Gap Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.52; Q2 earnings per share excluding items $0.64; Q2 sales $3.9 billion versus $3.98 billion
* Reaffirmed FY EPS guidance to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.80, excluding impact from previously announced strategic actions
* Comparable sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2015 were down 2 percent versus flat last year
* On a constant currency basis, net sales for Q2 were about flat compared with last year
* Translation of net sales in foreign currencies into U.S. Dollars negatively impacted Q2 sales by about $100 million
* Foreign currency fluctuations reduced EPS growth rate in Q2 by about $0.04
* Updated estimate of charges associated with strategic actions to about $130 million to $140 million
* Continues to expect operating margin, excluding impact associated with strategic actions, to be down about 1 percent point in FY 2015
* At end of Q2, inventory dollars per store were up about 1 percent
* At Q3 end, expects year-over-year inventory dollars per store to be down slightly compared with last year
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $3.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, March 31 Japanese stocks dropped to more than seven-week closing lows on Friday in choppy trade as investors locked in gains on the last trading day of the fiscal year, led by selling in futures and bellwether stocks such as exporters.