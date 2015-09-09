Sept 9 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 10.2 percent year on year in week to Sept 4 versus 9.1 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.5 Pct y-o-y in week to Sept 4 versus 11.2 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 113.5 billion rupees to 14.89 trln rupees in week to Sept 4 Source text: (bit.ly/1IY8Xg3) (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)