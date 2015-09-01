* INDIA CENTRAL BANK SETS CUT-OFF RATE OF 7.22 PCT AT OVERNIGHT VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION * INDIA CBANK: WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATE AT 7.20 PCT AT OVERNIGHT VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION * INDIA CBANK: ALLOTS 100.01 BLN RUPEES AT OVERNIGHT VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION; GETS BIDS WORTH 142.29 BLN RUPEES * INDIA CBANK: MAKES PARTIAL ALLOTMENT OF 74.39 PCT AT CUT-OFF RATE AT OVERNIGHT VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION