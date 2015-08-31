Aug 31 Amicus Therapeutics :

* To acquire rare disease company Scioderm Inc for $229 million in cash and stock

* To pay $125 million in cash and $104 million through 7 million newly issued Amicus shares

* To pay additional $361 million to Scioderm shareholders upon achievement of certain clinical and regulatory milestones

* To pay $257 million to Scioderm shareholders upon achievement of certain sales milestones

* Intends to finance the deal through cash on hand and has $50 million debt commitment from Redmile Groupe

* Expects to end 2015 with $200 million- $225 million of cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: