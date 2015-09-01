Sept 1 FCA US LLC:

* Says reported August 2015 U.S. sales of 201,672 units, a 2 percent increase compared with sales in august 2014

* Says FCA U.S. finished the month of August with an 74-day supply of inventory or 571,290 units

* Sees annualized selling rate for august industry U.S. sales at 17.8 million vehicles, including medium and heavy trucks