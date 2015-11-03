UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 FCA US LLC
* Reported U.S. Sales of 195,545 vehicles in October, up 15 percent compared with sales in October 2014
* FCA US finished October with a 90-day supply of inventory or 625,092 units
* FCA US LLC sees October U.S. Industry sales figures at estimated 18.5 million units seasonally adjusted annual rate, including medium and heavy trucks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources