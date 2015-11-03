Nov 3 FCA US LLC

* Reported U.S. Sales of 195,545 vehicles in October, up 15 percent compared with sales in October 2014

* FCA US finished October with a 90-day supply of inventory or 625,092 units

FCA US LLC sees October U.S. Industry sales figures at estimated 18.5 million units seasonally adjusted annual rate, including medium and heavy trucks