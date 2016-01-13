Jan 13 General Motors :
* Says 2016 earnings per share forecast raised to $5.25 to
$5.75 per share, from $5.00 to $5.50
* To increase regular quarterly dividend to $0.38 per share
from $0.36 per share
* To increase share buyback program to $9 billion from $5
billion; says buyback program to run through 2017
* Says has repurchased 70 percent, or $3.50 billion, of
authorized share buyback program set in March 2015
* Says on track to achieve adjusted EBIT margin of 9 percent
to 10 percent by "early next decade"
* Says plan calls for growing Chevrolet and Cadillac brands
globally
* On track to achieve double-digit adjusted EBIT and
adjusted EPS growth in 2015
* Says continues to expect capital expenditures of 5 percent
to 5.5 percent of revenue through 2019
* Says percentage of capital expenditures to revenue to be
significantly reduced over longer term
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY 2015 earnings per share view $4.80 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: