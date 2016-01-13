Jan 13 (Reuters) -
* GM's CEO Mary Barra says GM plan based on "modest global
industry growth" over next few years
* GM says company's financial plan not greatly impacted by
low oil, gasoline prices
* GM's CFO Chuck Stevens says company expects oil, gasoline
pirces to remain "lower for longer"
* GM's Ammann says new Bolt EV to be used in rental car
program in alliance with Lyft ride-sharing
* GM's President Dan Ammann says capex lower over long term
due to new common vehicle architectures being developed
* GM sees China market growing as high as 35 million
vehicles in next 10-15 years from 25 million vehicles now
* GM's Barra says GM will invest so it can "lead and define
the future of personal mobility"
* GM President Ammann says Europe industry sales improving,
market still "tough"
