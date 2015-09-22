Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
Sept 22 Reserve Bank Of India
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2024 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.43 billion rupees for 2030 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 2033 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 2045 bonds Source text: bit.ly/1FcwKho Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.