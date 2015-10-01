UPDATE 2-Overheated housing markets may hamper Canada's growth -RBC
* RBC CEO defends sales practices following media reports (Adds comments by RBC CEO)
Oct 1 FCA US LLC:
* FCA US LLC says reported U.S. Sales of 193,019 units in Sept, a 14 percent increase compared with sales in sept 2014
* FCA US LLC says finished September With A 76 Day supply of inventory or 590,503 units
* FCA US LLC says U.S. Industry sales figures for Sept internally projected at estimated 18.4 mln units seasonally adjusted annual rate, including medium and heavy trucks
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* RBC CEO defends sales practices following media reports (Adds comments by RBC CEO)
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event