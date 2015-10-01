BRIEF-National Grid says James Harrison takes over as head of London ops
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
* GM says targets EBIT-Adjusted margins of 9 percent to 10 percent in 'early next decade' globally
* GM says it expects $2 billion to $3 billion in savings from technology partnerships with other automakers
* GM projects global industry light vehicle sales of about 130 million by 2030
* GM projects that GM financial will 'more than double' earnings assets by 2018 and after
* GM says GM financial earnings assets in 2014 were $41 billion
* GM says expects its ev battery cell costs will drop to $100 per KWH by 2022
* GM says current EV battery cell costs are $145 per KWH
* GM expects industry China vehicle sales to grow 3 percent to 5 percent annually from 2014 to 2020
* GM forecasts $155 billion in revenue for 2015 as well as 6.8 percent margins, 24 percent return on invested capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.