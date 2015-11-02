BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
Nov 2 Sighten:
* Sighten says has closed a $3.5 million series A funding from Obvious Ventures
* Sighten says Andrew Beebe will join Sighten's board of directors as part of the investment Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.