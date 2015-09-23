BRIEF-Fairpoint Group sees 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
* Says 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
Sept 23 Reserve Bank Of India
* RBI says reserve money grew 12.3 percent year on year in week to Sept. 18 versus 9.6 percent year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation grew 11.5 pct Y-O-Y in week to Sept. 18 versus 10.6 percent year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation up 5.5 billion rupees to 14.99 trln rupees in week to Sept. 18 Source text: bit.ly/1KuFOgK
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
LONDON, March 28 British housebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday it did not intend to make an offer to buy fellow builder Bovis just over two weeks after its approach was rejected as too low.