BRIEF-Ardian sells 10 pct stake in Spain's CLH to CVC Capital Partners
* Private investment company Ardian says it has reached an agreement with CVC Capital Partners to sell a 10% stake in CLH, a leading Spanish oil transport and storage company
Oct 7 Reserve Bank Of India
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2023 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.67 billion rupees for 2025 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for new GS maturing Dec. 19, 2034
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 2044 bonds Source text: bit.ly/1VD3Pu8 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
LONDON, April 3 The head of corporate and investment banking at Dubai's Mashreq is leaving to become chief executive of a rival bank, sources told Reuters on Monday.