BRIEF-Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 mln- WSJ, citing sources
* UK's Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 million - WSJ, citing sources
Sept 23 Conatus Pharmaceuticals:
* Announces top-line results from phase 2 trial in patients with liver cirrhosis
* Emricasan significantly lowered portal pressure in patients with severe portal hypertension
* Emricasan met primary endpoints; was found safe and well tolerated in trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UK's Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 million - WSJ, citing sources
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Two of Tesco Plc's biggest shareholders have called on the supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion-pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer for wholesaler Booker Group Plc, potentially casting doubt on the deal's progress. * LLOYDS OF LONDON: Lloyds of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, will this week pick Brussels or Luxembourg