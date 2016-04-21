BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 General Motors Co :
* Q1 earnings per share $1.24
* Q1 earnings per share excluding items $1.26
* Q1 revenue $37.27 billion versus $35.71 billion last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $35.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* GM affirms guidance of $5.25 to $5.75 EPS for 2016
* Says free cash flow 'to follow normal seasonal cadence,' 2016 free cash flow seen around $6 billion
* Says continues to expect improved EBIT-adjusted earnings and EBIT-adjusted margins this year over 2015
* Says continues to expect improved free cash flow this year over 2015
* Says Q1 return on invested capital 28.5 percent versus 19.5 percent year ago
* Says Q1 EBIT-adjusted earnings $2.7 billion versus $2.1 billion year ago
* Q1 EBIT-adjusted margin 7.1 percent
* Adjusted results included impact of $0.3 billion restructuring costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7