April 21 General Motors Co :

* Says Q1 North America EBIT-adjusted earnings $2.3 billion vs $2.2 billion year ago

* Says in Q1, breaks even in Europe versus $0.2 billion loss year ago

* Says Q1 international operations EBIT-adjusted earnings $0.4 billion, unchanged from year ago

* Says Q1 South America EBIT-adjusted loss of $0.1 bln vs loss of $0.2 bln year ago

* Q1 North America margin 8.7 percent vs 8.8 percent year ago