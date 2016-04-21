BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 General Motors Co :
* Says Q1 North America EBIT-adjusted earnings $2.3 billion vs $2.2 billion year ago
* Says in Q1, breaks even in Europe versus $0.2 billion loss year ago
* Says Q1 international operations EBIT-adjusted earnings $0.4 billion, unchanged from year ago
* Says Q1 South America EBIT-adjusted loss of $0.1 bln vs loss of $0.2 bln year ago
* Q1 North America margin 8.7 percent vs 8.8 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7