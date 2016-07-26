July 26 Apple Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $1.42

* Q3 net sales $42.36 billion versus $49.61 billion last year

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $42.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 revenue $45.5 billion to $47.5 billion

* Sees Q4 operating expenses $6.05 billion to $6.15 billion

* Sees Q4 gross margin 37.5 percent to 38 percent

* Q4 revenue view $45.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 gross margin was 38 percent versus 39.7 percent last year

* Q3 iPad sales 10 million units versus 10.9 million units last year

* Q3 Greater China revenue $8.85 billion versus $13.23 billion last year

* Q3 MAC revenue $5.24 billion versus $6.03 billion last year

* International sales accounted for 63 percent of quarter's revenue

* Q3 iPhone sales 40.4 million units versus 47.5 million units last year

* Q3 MAC sales 4.3 million units versus 4.8 million units last year

* Q3 Services revenue $5.98 billion versus $5.03 billion last year

* Q3 Other Products revenue $2.22 billion versus $2.64 billion last year

* Board of Directors has declared cash dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock

* Q3 App Store revenue was "highest ever, as our installed base continued to grow and transacting customers hit an all-time record"

* Apple's Tim Cook says "We had a very successful launch of iPhone SE"

* Apple's Tim Cook says "Thrilled by customers' and developers' response to software and services we previewed at WWDC in June" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: