BRIEF-Umweltbank to propose dividend of 1.7 euros per share
* To propose dividend of 1.7 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 21 Reserve Bank Of India
* India government surplus cash balance with RBI for auction was 495.00 billion rupees as on Oct 20- cenbank Source text: bit.ly/1NTc7dn Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* To propose dividend of 1.7 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PIMCO says hires Gregory Hall as managing director, head of private strategies