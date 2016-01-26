BRIEF-Sunworks announces strategic partnership with Quantum Spatial
* Sunworks announces strategic partnership with quantum spatial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 American International Group Inc
* Completed Q4 non-life loss reserve analyses; strengthened reserves by $3.6 billion pre-tax in Q4 2015
* Agreement to sell AIG Advisor Group to Lightyear Capital and PSP Investments; terms of the deal were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sunworks announces strategic partnership with quantum spatial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME-SHFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)