Cenovus shares slump after C$17.1 billion ConocoPhillips deal

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30 Cenovus Energy shares tumbled more than 11 percent on Thursday after the Canadian company agreed to buy oil sands and natural gas assets from ConocoPhillips for C$17.7 billion ($13.32 billion). Cenovus shares were last trading at C$15.44 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, down 11.5 percent on the day. ($1 = 1.3289 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams)