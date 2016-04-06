April 6 (Reuters) -
* Facebook announces new features for facebook live
* Facebook says it is also adding options including inviting
friends, live video destination and live map for facebook live
* Facebook says it is rolling out facebook live in facebook
groups and facebook events
* Facebook says it is adding interactive features to
facebook live including live reactions, replay comments, live
filters
* Facebook says it will add the ability to draw or doodle on
video while live
Source (bit.ly/1UIffMc)
