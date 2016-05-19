May 19 Gap Inc :
* Gap Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.32; Q1 net sales $3.44
billion versus $3.66 billion; Q1 comparable sales were down 5
percent versus down 4 percent year ago
* Gap Inc says company is not reaffirming its earnings per
share guidance for fiscal year 2016
* Gap Inc says company now expects net closures of about 50
company-operated stores in fiscal year 2016
* Gap Inc says for fiscal year 2016, expects capital
spending to be approximately $525 million, $125 million less
than its previous guidance
* Old Navy will strategically shift focus to markets most
favorable to brand's growth, resulting in closure of 53 stores
in Japan in FY2016
* Expects to close select dilutive Banana Republic stores,
primarily internationally, in fiscal year 2016
* Estimates annualized sales loss of about $250 million
associated with store closures, expects to recognize
restructuring costs in fiscal 2016
* Translation of foreign currencies into U.S. Dollars
negatively impacted net sales for Q1 by about $20 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $3.51
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
