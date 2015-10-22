BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent announces pricing of public offering of common shares
Oct 22 Janus Capital Group Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 total revenue $273.8 million versus $237 million
* Q3 average assets under management $192.1 billion versus. $176.5 billion
* At September 30, 2015, JCG's complex-wide assets totaled $185 billion versus $192.5 billion at June 30, 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $267.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Energy Services Corp announces support agreements with Savanna Energy Services Corp. shareholders